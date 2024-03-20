Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.35

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 369223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 164,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,041 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

