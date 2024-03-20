Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.89

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 232229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,153,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,557 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

