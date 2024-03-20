Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.03

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 46283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

