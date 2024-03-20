Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.38

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 357651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

