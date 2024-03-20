Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.38

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 357651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.