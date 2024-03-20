Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $77.23

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.23, but opened at $79.30. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 510,079 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

