Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,753,937 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth $167,000.

