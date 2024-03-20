Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

DFS stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.