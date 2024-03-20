Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 837,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DEC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

