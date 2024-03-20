DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLO. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

DLocal Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 701,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 234,772 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.7% in the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $15,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

