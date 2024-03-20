DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

