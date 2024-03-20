DMC Group LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DMC Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

