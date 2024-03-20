DMC Group LLC Invests $257,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

