DMC Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

