DMC Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.