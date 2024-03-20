DMC Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $277.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

