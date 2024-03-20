DMC Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

