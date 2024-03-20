DMC Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

