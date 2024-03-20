DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.