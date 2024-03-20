DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
