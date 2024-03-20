Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

