Donna Player Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Donna Player bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,300.00 ($12,039.47).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.86.

Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

