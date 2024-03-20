Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.41

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 27128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 122.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

