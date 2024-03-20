Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 3.4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.51. 223,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,761,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.