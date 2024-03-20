DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,699,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,219,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

