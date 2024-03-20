Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

