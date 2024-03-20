DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.72

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 36943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.