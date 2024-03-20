Dymension Price Reaches $5.85 (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $854.03 million and $41.45 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 5.29432307 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $46,684,504.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

