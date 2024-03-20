Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

