Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 962,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,903 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -557.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

