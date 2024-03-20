East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,234,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,801,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.