eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. eCash has a market cap of $987.10 million and $37.72 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,886.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00613869 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00117417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,666,792,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,666,823,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

