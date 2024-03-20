Echelon Wealth Partners Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE WDO opened at C$9.63 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.33 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 0.70.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

