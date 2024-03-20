Echelon Wealth Partners Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOFree Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE WDO opened at C$9.63 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.33 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 0.70.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.