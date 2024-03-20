Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock remained flat at $165.17 on Wednesday. 1,606,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,052. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

