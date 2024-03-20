Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 52,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.43. 7,978,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

