Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. 4,443,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,756,772. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

