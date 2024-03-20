Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. 303,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,209. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

