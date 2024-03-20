Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,913 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 16,431,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,247,973. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.