Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,778 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,778 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,502,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

