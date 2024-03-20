Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,768,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $302.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.89 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.