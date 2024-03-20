Eldred Rock Partners LLC Makes New $8.17 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Discover Financial Services comprises about 5.2% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $2,718,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.36. 435,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

