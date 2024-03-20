Eldred Rock Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Novartis comprises approximately 0.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. 697,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

