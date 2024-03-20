Eldred Rock Partners LLC Takes $5.85 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. PepsiCo makes up 3.7% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,483. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.