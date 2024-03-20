Eldred Rock Partners LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. Cummins comprises about 4.6% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.93. 2,652,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $287.96.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.