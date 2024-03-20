Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

LLY stock opened at $772.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $734.27 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

