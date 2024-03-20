Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $764.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

