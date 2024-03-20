ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Reaches $172,230.71

ELIS (XLS) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $172,230.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006704 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00025998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,948.71 or 0.99875664 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010798 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00153791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.08621995 USD and is up 60.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $377,215.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.