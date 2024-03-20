Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 609,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,857 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Embraer Trading Up 6.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

