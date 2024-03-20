Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

