Energi Market Cap Reaches $12.59 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $707,511.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00084992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,915,054 coins and its circulating supply is 74,915,058 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

