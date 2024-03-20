Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.58

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 194971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. Energizer’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

